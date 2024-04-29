Gloves galore: Top contenders vying for India's wicketkeeper spot in T20 World Cup

CHENNAI: With the T20 World Cup just around the corner, the 15-member Indian squad is expected to be out on May 1, a month ahead to the tournament. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has to make the decision of picking their primary wicketkeeper and a backup.

Looking at the performances of Indian wicketkeepers in the IPL, that is quite a task. It won’t be easy for the selection committee, as there are at least half-a-dozen contenders who are performing well in the ongoing tournament.

Among the lot, Rishabh Pant is the first name that strikes everyone’s mind. Since his comeback after the horrific accident, the left-handed batter has recorded some fabulous performances, scoring 371 runs in the 10 games he played, with the highest score of 88* against Gujarat Titans which in the end helped them clinch the victory.

The 26-year-old has also been good behind the stumps, taking 11 catches and three stumpings thus far. With his track record in international matches, present form and being fully fit, he is the top contender for the wicketkeeper pick for the World Cup.

Another player who is in the form of his life in this IPL is Sanju Samson. After making his international debut T20 game back in 2015, it has been a roller coaster ride for Samson.

However, with his mind-boggling form in this IPL, he has put himself in strong contention for the wicketkeeper slot. He scored 385 runs at an average of 77 in the nine matches he played, which has triggered furious debates about picking him as a backup wicketkeeper option for the team.

KL Rahul, who has never featured in any T20 games for India since 2022, finds himself in a tough situation in terms of his selection chances for the World Cup. The 32-year-old is having a decent season with the bat, scoring 378 runs in the nine games he played.

But given that he is opening in the IPL, a slot for which there already are four players in contention for the first two positions, it is unlikely that he would open for the team. It may be noted that he has batted in different positions in the national team over the years.

These three will be the primary contenders for the wicketkeeper slot and the backup option. Snapping at their heels are Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik who are proving their mettle in the ongoing IPL season. In the end, it will all come down to the fitness level and batting form, not just in the IPL but also at the international level.