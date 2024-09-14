Global Chess League: R Ashwin digitally launches American Gambits’ anthem

CHENNAI: Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Aswhin on Saturday launched the anthem of the American Gambits franchise on his social media handle ahead of Season 2 of the Global Chess League.

The anthem titled 'Make The World Go' has been composed by Charan Raj and sung by Karthik Chennojirao, and the song signifies the side's unity, intensity, and strategic depth.

The 37-year-old Ashwin happens to be a co-owner of the team set to be led by world number two GM Hikaru Nakamura.

"For us, chess is all about bringing out the best on the board—driven by passion, ridden by strategic bent of mind and perfectly playing the role of a gambit we as a team want to popularize and promote chess in India and globally," Ashwin was quoted as saying in a media release.

"The anthem encapsulates that spirit of fearlessness and ultimate triumph. We are excited and waiting to show the world how we will play boldly.”

Season 2 of GCL will be played in London between Oct 3-12, with six franchises participating in a double round-robin format set up.

Each team consists of six players, along with two women. It will be a 2.5-hour rapid format match-up, with each side engaging in 10 matches throughout the event.

Among the Indians to headline the event are Viswanathan Anand, Anish Giri, R Praggnanandhaa, R Vaishali, Koneru Humpy among others.