Glenn McGrath turns 54: A look at records, accomplishments of iconic Australia pacer

NEW DELHIl: Australia's iconic pacer Glenn McGrath turned 54 on Friday, the legendary speedster has produced some bewitching spells with his precise line, length and sheer speed. He achieved various accolades as well as individual records throughout his career that saw him amass 563 Test wickets and 381 ODI scalps. Here is a look at the top records and accomplishments that he achieved during his career.

Memorable final World Cup campaign Glenn McGrath's final World Cup campaign was a memorable one. He walked away from the ODI cricket with the trophy, the top position in wicket-taking charts and a world record to his name. In 11 matches, McGrath took 26 wickets at an average of 13.73 and best bowling figures of 3/14.

Third fastest to 300 ODI wickets Glenn became the third-fastest player to reach 300 ODI wickets. He achieved the feat in 200 appearances. Only his compatriot Brett Lee (171) and former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis (186) are ahead of him.

Fourth fastest to 500 Test wickets The iconic pacer also ranks fourth in quickest to reach 500 Test wickets. He achieved the feat in 110 matches. He is the only pacer in the top 5 list as Muthiah Muralidaran (87), Anil Kumble (105) and Shane Warne (108) are ahead of him.

Best bowling figures in ODI - 7/15 vs Namibia, 2003 McGrath showed his prowess with the white ball in his hand as he cleared up Namibia's batters leaving them stunned in the 2003 ODI World Cup. He was lethal with his pace and helped Australia clinch a massive win.