Glenn Maxwell's 'Big Show' continues blockbuster run on Indian soil

GUWAHATI: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell continues to justify 'The Big Show' moniker with yet another record-equalling performance on the Indian soil in a winning effort against the Men in Blue in the third T20I at Guwahati on Wednesday. Maxwell continued his blockbuster run in white-ball cricket that started in the ICC Cricket World Cup, smashing an unbeaten 104 in 48 balls, with eight fours and eight sixes that helped Australia chase down a total of 223 set by India after a batting masterclass by Ruturaj Gaikwad (123 in 57 balls, with 13 fours and seven sixes).

With this century, Maxwell tied Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for most T20I centuries, with a total of four. Maxwell has achieved this feat way faster than Rohit, taking just 92 innings. Also, this was his 100th T20I match. In 100 T20I matches, Maxwell has scored 2,275 runs at an average of 29.54 and a strike rate of over 153, with four centuries and 10 fifties. His best score is 145* in this format.

Behind David Warner (2,894 runs) and Aaron Finch (3,120 runs), he is Australia's third-highest run-getter in T20Is. Before this knock, Maxwell displayed his otherworldly power-hitting abilities in ODI cricket during the World Cup. On October 25, in the match against the Netherlands, Maxwell had taken to the crease with Australia at 266/4 in 39 overs. All it took was 11 overs for the all-rounder to turn the match into a blockbuster affair.

After a century from David Warner and fifties from Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, Maxwell emerged as the main act out of nowhere, smashing a century in just 40 balls, the fastest-ever in Cricket World Cup history. Maxwell ended with 106 in 44 balls, with nine fours and eight sixes. He guided Australia to a match-winning total of 399 and Netherlands was skittled out for 90.

Days later on November 7, Australia found themselves on the verge of losing to up-and-coming Afghanistan, struggling at 91/7 in a run chase of 292 after Ibrahim Zadran's 129, the first-ever ton by an Afghan batter in WC. A young, energetic and spirited bowling attack was threatening to throw the five-time world champions at the wrong side of history books and solidify a spot in the World Cup.

But the 'Big Show' swung his bat mercilessly. Battling heat, cramps and back spasm, Maxwell put together a match-winning partnership with skipper Pat Cummins, exposing a gulf of inexperience and world championship titles that separated both sides. The all-rounder tried some strokes that looked like golf or baseball shots, swept and reverse swept the deliveries into the stands with practically zero lower body movement, risking his body before the all-important knockout games. Maxwell ended with 201* in just 128 balls, with 12 fours and 10 sixes, guiding Australia to a miraculous win.

This was the first-ever ODI double century by an Australian men's cricketer and the highest-ever score in ODI cricket by a non-opener. Maxwell's knock highlighted Australia's resilience, fearlessness and never-give-up attitude, traits which have given Australia multiple ICC trophies. Australia's comeback was comparable to a Bollywood movie, where the hero gets revived after a heavy beatdown and demolishes his opponents when least expected. Numerous memes were made on the internet to pay tribute to Maxwell's knock. Comparisons were drawn between him and WWE icon Undertaker for unleashing an energetic assault on their opposition, just when it seemed that they had collapsed into defeat. The main act of this movie was once again, Maxwell.

Three weeks later after this innings, Maxwell scored this record-equalling century against India in third T20I. This year in 13 matches, the all-rounder has got 529 runs at an average of 58.77 and a strike rate of over 156, with three centuries. The all-rounder looks ready to help Australia lift the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June for the second time. His experience and big-hitting abilities will be the key for Australia. Will the 'Big Show' keep running and guide Australia to another ICC title? Only time will tell.