"Glad it worked here": Bumrah reveals 'backup plan' of moving to Canada if team India plan did not work

NEW DELHI: India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah disclosed how he had initially wanted to immigrate to Canada for better opportunities, even before he gained a reputation as one of the most prominent pacers of his era. Currently, the star Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Bumrah is gearing up for the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Bumrah came into the Indian cricket scene at a moment when fast bowling was starting to play a bigger role in the game.

Bumrah became into that revolution's poster boy of pace. The opposition batters were unable to interpret Bumrah's distinctive action in Tests, T20s, or ODIs. In an interview with his wife, Sanjana Ganesan on Jio Cinema, Bumrah humorously disclosed that if the scheme had eventually succeeded, he might have attempted to play for the Canadian cricket team, if the plan had ultimately worked out.

During an interview, Bumrah and his spouse had a discussion in which the fast bowler divulged numerous secrets regarding his personal and cricketing life Among the various subjects, there was some discussion on the now-gone possibility of Bumrah relocating to Canada.

Bumrah and his family thought of moving to Canada as a "backup" plan for his profession. "We have had these conversations before. Every boy wants to make it big and play cricket. Every street has 25 players who want to play for India.

You have to have a backup plan. Our relative lives there. I thought I would finish my education and...my uncle lives there," Bumrah told on Jio Cinema. Bumrah also disclosed how his mother's decision to oppose the plan eventually prevented it from succeeding.

"First, we thought we would go as a family, then my mum did not want to go there as it's a different culture. I am very happy and very lucky that things worked out, Otherwise, I don't know if I would have tried to play for the Canadian team and do something there as well. Glad it worked out here. I am playing for the Indian team and Mumbai Indians," Bumrah said.

Fortunately, the decision turned out to be golden for the veteran pacer, who has now become the top bowling option for both the Indian team and his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI).

"I came to MI as a 19-year-old, that year I didn't even expect to play Ranji Trophy, but then John Wright saw me. Over the years I have grown here, we have had an interesting journey we won 5 titles. It's been a great journey," the pacer said. Last year in September, Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan were blessed with a baby boy, named him Angad Jasprit Bumrah.

"When I look at Angad, that's the best feeling in the world then he smiles at me and that's all I need, I don't need any other quiet places," Bumrah said. In his 187 games across all formats, the 30-year-old has claimed 382 wickets for India so far. In his 124 games since joining the MI team in 2013, Bumrah has amassed 150 wickets and played a crucial role in each of the team's five IPL championship trophy campaigns.