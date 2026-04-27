Given out for obstructing the field, Raghuvanshi cops fine for outburst

"Raghuvanshi was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match.”

The incident occurred in the fifth over, when, after being given out for ‘obstructing the field’, Raghuvanshi struck the boundary cushion with his bat in an aggressive manner and subsequently threw his helmet into the dugout.