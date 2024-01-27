Girona FC visit Vigo and Real Madrid travel to the Canary Islands

NEW DELHI: The LaLiga title race could hardly be closer, as Girona FC currently lead Real Madrid by one point, although the latter have a game in hand.

This weekend, in Matchday 22, the top two sides in the division embark on long adventures, with the league leaders travelling to Vigo to face RC Celta and with Carlo Ancelotti’s side flying out to the Canary Islands to take on in-form UD Las Palmas.



The matchday will begin on Friday night, when UD Almería take on Deportivo Alavés at the Power Horse Stadium. The home side still haven’t won a league game this season, but they have been playing a lot better in recent weeks and will hope that this weekend they finally have a three-point haul to celebrate.

Four games will take place across Saturday, starting with Real Sociedad’s clash with Rayo Vallecano. A stoppage time long-range strike from Bebe made it a 2-2 draw when these sides met earlier in the season and, even though the Cape Verde player is currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations, La Real will know that Rayo Vallecano are a dangerous opponent.

Saturday afternoon throws up a very interesting game at 4.15pm CET as Real Madrid visit UD Las Palmas for the first time since 2018. This will be a duel between the best two defences in the division, as the Canary Islanders have conceded just 17 goals and Los Blancos 13, and it’ll be a tricky test for Real Madrid’s players, many of whom will play at the Estadio de Gran Canaria for the first time in their careers.



FC Barcelona are in action immediately afterwards, hosting a Villarreal CF side who they defeated 4-3 earlier in the season. In fact, it’s quite often a goal fest when these two sides meet, with their past 10 meetings having produced four goals per game on average.



On Saturday night, RCD Mallorca will also feel confident of scoring more goals, now that their star striker Vedat Muriqi has returned from injury. They’ll host Real Betis for a Saturday night showdown and will look to the Kosovo international to lead the line.



Girona FC are in action first thing on Sunday, as they play away at RC Celta. The Galicians gave the Catalans one of their toughest tests of the season so far, as Girona FC only just edged the previous duel 1-0, thanks to a stoppage time Yangel Herrera goal. With every point so valuable in this year’s title race, coach Míchel would surely sign up for any kind of win this weekend.



On Sunday afternoon, a new era will begin at Cadiz CF in their home game against Athletic Club. After moving on from coach Sergio González, the Andalusian side will hope to end a run of 17 league matches without a win.



Sevilla FC will also be desperate for a positive result in LALIGA EA SPORTS when they host CA Osasuna on Sunday evening. Los Nervionenses have lost four league games in a row and are dropping towards the relegation zone, so will need to give their all when Los Rojillos come to town.



Atletico de Madrid vs Valencia CF is the last of Sunday’s games, and Diego Simeone will not be underestimating Los Che given that they defeated Atleti 3-0 at Mestalla in September. The capital city club are a lot stronger at home, though, and Samuel Lino will hope to continue his good form against his former club.



Monday night brings up the final game of the round, as Getafe CF and Granada CF meet in southern Madrid. Los Azulones lost at “home” last time out, but that defeat to Rayo Vallecano was held at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano. At the Coliseum, they remain undefeated in league play and will hope to keep it that way on Monday night.