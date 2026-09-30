Gill’s record double ton, Rohit's century power India’s 8-wicket win over WI, seal series 2-0

In reply to West Indies’ highest-ever ODI score of 405/7, India rode on Gill’s 233 not out off 133 balls (26 fours, 8 sixes) and Rohit’s 35th century (101 off 75 balls; 10 fours, 6 sixes) to a famous win, with the openers putting on 255 runs for the first wicket.

India scored 406 for two in 43.3 overs to win with 39 balls to spare.

The West Indies had earlier posted 405/7, riding on centuries from John Campbell (101), Shai Hope (104) and Amir Jangoo (114).

Brief scores: West Indies 405/7 in 50 overs (John Campbell 108, Shai Hope 104, Amir Jangoo 114; Kuldeep Yadav 2/65) lost to India 406/2 in 43.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 101, Shubman Gill 233 not out; Shamar Joseph 1/52) by 8 wickets.