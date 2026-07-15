Gill's fitness, Rohit's form in focus as India eye series win over England in 2nd ODI

India's six-wicket win in the first match in Birmingham gave them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, but it also highlighted some worrying aspects of the team's performance.

Batting on 80, Gill had to walk off the field in palpable pain and India would hope that it was nothing more than cramps.

A similar exit by Gill last year during the first Test against South Africa at Kolkata had led to hospitalisation, rendering him unavailable for the remainder of that engagement.

So, the Men in Blue will not want an encore as Gill's presence is imperative as leader and a tone-setting opener.

While his opening partner Rohit does not carry any such fitness issues, the management will certainly look at his batting numbers.

The Mumbai man seemed to have shelved his brazen aggression since losing captaincy, but the changed approach has not brought any bigger dividend yet.