Gill targets Asian Tour card after ADT title, says Indian golf returning to ‘golden days’

The Chandigarh golfer currently sits third in the ADT Order of Merit and is also inside the top-65 on the Asian Tour rankings, leaving him well placed to qualify through either route.

“Either through the main Asian Tour Order of Merit of top-65, or if I play well on the ADT, either one of those will be able to get to my main goals till the end of this year,” Gill told PTI during an interview.

The 24-year-old’s rise has gathered pace over the last few months.

Apart from winning in Malaysia, Gill also impressed at the International Series Singapore earlier this season, finishing tied-22nd in one of the strongest fields he has faced in professional golf.