Gill-Sudharsan finest batting pair in history IPL: Raina

"The next best pair is Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli, followed by AB de Villiers and Kohli in third place. This shows the quality of Gill and Sai. They complement each other's game very well. What stands out is that they have reached 21 fifty-plus stands in just 46 innings – the fastest in IPL history. Gayle and Kohli took 59 innings to get there, while ABD and Kohli needed 76 innings."

Hailing the duo's consistency upfront, Raina said what stands out is their game awareness.

"The consistency of Gill and Sudharsan as an opening pair is remarkable. They take time to build their innings, keep dot balls to a minimum, and complement each other's game perfectly. They pick the right bowlers to target. One uses the pace of the bowler, while the other uses the angle to create room for his shots.