Gill smashes 21-ball 40 in Fazilka Falcons' thrilling one-run win over Arshdeep's Ludhiana

Playing his first match of the season for the Falcons, India's Test and ODI captain provided a flying start to Falcons' innings but they could manage only 170 for 9 in their 20 overs. In reply, Lions were restricted to 169 after 20 overs.

For his explosive contribution at the top of the order and the impact of his much-awaited first appearance of the season, Gill was named Player of the Match.

Ludhiana found a way to fight back through Kartik Chadha, who produced a remarkable spell to derail the Falcons' momentum.