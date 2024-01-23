Gill, Shastri to be honoured at BCCI Awards

HYDERABAD: Former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri will be honoured with BCCI’s Lifetime Achievement Award on Tuesday.

Shubman Gill will be presented with Cricketer of the Year award following a memorable 12 months when he became the fastest to cross the 2000-run mark in ODIs and also scored five hundreds in the format.

“He (Shastri) has been chosen for the honour while Gill will be awarded the cricketer of the year,” said a BCCI official.

The BCCI awards will be held for the first time since 2019 and both India and England teams are expected to be in attendance ahead of the first Test beginning on Thursday. Shastri, 61, represented India in 80 Tests and 150 ODIs. After retirement, he made a name for himself in the broadcasting world. He also donned the coaching hat twice for the national team, first as a team director from 2014 to 2016 before returning to the team as head coach with captain Virat Kohli until the T20 World Cup in 2021.