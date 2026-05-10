Gill, Rashid star as GT crush RR by 77 runs

At 62/2 in five overs, Rajasthan looked firmly in the chase before Gujarat’s bowlers turned the game around to bowl the home side out for 152 in 16.3 overs.

The victory was Gujarat Titans’ fourth on the trot as they joined table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad on 14 points and tightened their grip on a playoff spot.

The pace duo of Kagiso Rabada (2/33 from 3 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (1/55) struck early blows in the powerplay before Rashid took complete control through the middle overs with a match-winning spell of 4/33.

Bowling between the eighth and 14th overs, Rashid exploited the slight turn on offer brilliantly and broke the backbone of Rajasthan’s chase.