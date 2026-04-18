Gill leads Gujarat Titans to 5-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders

AHMEDABAD: Shubman Gill led from the front with a classy 86 as Gujarat Titans defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.
Earlier, KKR all-rounder Cameron Green produced a fighting 79 off 55 balls to lift his side to 180 all out. In reply, Gill anchored the chase with a composed 86 off 50 deliveries as GT crossed the line in 19.4 overs.
The win marked GT's third successive victory after opening with two losses, while KKR's search for their first win of the season continues.
Brief scores:
Kolkata Knight Riders 180 all out in 20 overs (Cameron Green 79; Kagiso Rabada 3/29, Mohammed Siraj 2/23).
Gujarat Titans: 181 for 5 in 19.4 overs (Shubman Gill 86; Varun Chakravarthy 2/34). PTI AM AM APA