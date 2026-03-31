Gill, Iyer eye redemption in Gujarat-Punjab opener

India’s Test and ODI captain Gill, who was named T20I vice-captain but later left out of the World Cup squad to accommodate Sanju Samson, has a lot to answer in the shortest format.

While India went on to win a record third ICC T20 World Cup, Gill enters this season at a crucial phase in his T20 career.

Since 2023, only Virat Kohli has scored more IPL runs than Gill, but the focus has shifted from consistency to strike rate. With a career T20 strike rate of around 138, Gill showed signs of improvement last season, scoring at over 155-something he would look to build on.

With Matthew Hayden now part of the coaching staff as batting coach, Gill’s six-hitting and intent at the top will be closely watched.