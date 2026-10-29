Gill hits nets ahead of ODI assignment against New Zealand

Gill was seen wearing a fitness-tracking device called 'temple' on his forehead during the training session. Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and pacer Gurnoor Brar have also joined the Indian squad.

The ODI series will mark the return of senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Gill was seen engaged in a conversation with Abhishek Sharma, his close friend and India's T20I opener, who smashed 113 off just 38 balls in the third T20I at Wellington while chasing a target of 199. India have an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the series.