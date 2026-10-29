Gill hits nets ahead of ODI assignment against New Zealand

AUCKLAND: India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill hit the nets after joining the T20 squad here, stepping up his preparations ahead of the five-match one-day series against New Zealand, beginning November 4 at the Eden Park.
Gill was seen wearing a fitness-tracking device called 'temple' on his forehead during the training session. Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and pacer Gurnoor Brar have also joined the Indian squad.
The ODI series will mark the return of senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Gill was seen engaged in a conversation with Abhishek Sharma, his close friend and India's T20I opener, who smashed 113 off just 38 balls in the third T20I at Wellington while chasing a target of 199. India have an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the series.
Gill has endured challenging assignments over the past year, including a difficult tour of Australia last year and a series defeat in England earlier this year.
At the nets, Ishan Kishan, who is recovering from a groin injury, and Rahul also had a batting session. The India skipper had a conversation with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak as well before taking his turn in the nets.
After the ODIs, Gill will lead India in a two-match Test series against the Kiwis, beginning November 19.
The right-hander scored 754 runs during India's five-Test series in England earlier this year. He is also personally funding four to five net bowlers to ensure he is at his best for the upcoming assignments here.