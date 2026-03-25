Gill focuses on consistency

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill emphasised clarity and composure in leadership as the team prepares for IPL 2026, building on a strong and consistent foundation established over the past seasons.
Speaking at Gujarat Titans Shubharambh 2026 in Ahmedabad, Gill highlighted the importance of staying true to oneself and maintaining calm in pressure situations.
“I think I’m just being myself, and the calmness comes from a sense of belief and security that I have within my group and in my own game,” Gill said.
He added, “Staying calm in any situation gives you an eagle-eye view, you’re able to look beyond the moment, see the bigger picture, and have a much clearer, long-term vision.”
Gujarat Titans have been among the most consistent teams in the IPL since their debut, including a title-winning first season and a runners-up finish in 2023. Building on this foundation, Gill’s approach reflects continuity in leadership, with a focus on clarity, confidence and trust within the group.
Providing further insight into the team’s preparation, Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki highlighted the importance of continuity and stability in building the squad.
“As far as this season is concerned and putting a squad together, we had a really good year last year. We just fell at the final hurdle. We made very small changes at the auction, it just needed a little bit of adjustment,”
I’m just being myself, and the calmness comes from a sense of belief and security that I have within my group and in my own game. Staying calm in any situation gives you an eagle-eye view
Solanki said.
“There were five players who came in, and Matthew Hayden has joined us as well. The work is essentially shared among all of us, and we all try to work very hard. We are mindful of supporting these players as best as we can.”
Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31, before returning to Ahmedabad for their first home match against Rajasthan Royals on April 4.
Johnson replaces injured Ellis at Chennai Super Kings
Australia’s left-arm seamer Spencer Johnson has joined Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for Nathan Ellis before the Indian Premier League.
Ellis, 31, was ruled out last week with an injury so the fivetime winners have turned to Johnson.
The 30-year-old has played nine IPL matches in the past two seasons - four for Gujarat Titans in 2024 and five for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2025 - and taken five wickets.
Super Kings’ opening game is against Rajasthan Royals on Monday.
Delhi Capitals’ Duckett pulls out of IPL
Ben Duckett has decided to pull out of his IPL 2026 stint with Delhi Capitals, and the England opener now faces a two-year ban from the league and auction as per the amended rules.
Duckett was roped in by the Capitals for Rs 2 crore in last year’s auction, but he now wants to spend time at home and play red-ball cricket, following a forgettable run in the Ashes.