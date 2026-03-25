Gill focuses on consistency

Speaking at Gujarat Titans Shubharambh 2026 in Ahmedabad, Gill highlighted the importance of staying true to oneself and maintaining calm in pressure situations.

“I think I’m just being myself, and the calmness comes from a sense of belief and security that I have within my group and in my own game,” Gill said.

He added, “Staying calm in any situation gives you an eagle-eye view, you’re able to look beyond the moment, see the bigger picture, and have a much clearer, long-term vision.”