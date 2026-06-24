Gill at No. 2 in ICC rankings for batters in ODIs; Henry joins Bumrah as top-ranked Test bowler

It is after 36 long years that a New Zealand fast bowler has risen to the topmost ranking after Jack Cowie and Richard Hadlee.

“Pacer Matt Henry becomes just the third New Zealander to become the top ranked Test bowler as the 34-year-old joins India seamer Jasprit Bumrah at the top of the bowler rankings following his 11-wicket haul during the second Test against England,” the ICC said.

“Bumrah had occupied top position on his own since overtaking Kagiso Rabada in November 2024, but Henry climbs to the top after he played a major role in helping New Zealand level their three-game World Test Championship series with England at 1-1.”

“Henry joins Jack Cowie (1947) and Richard Hadlee (1984-1990) as New Zealanders to hold the premier ranking for bowlers in Test cricket, with the right-armer breaking a 36-year drought for the Kiwis in the category,” the ICC added.

England's stand-in skipper Joe Root rose two spots to reclaim No. 1 ranking in Tests batters.