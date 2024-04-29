Gideon’s hat-trick goes in vain for Stag CC

CHENNAI: Thiruthani CC earned a thumping 100-run win over Stag CC in the third division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.

Batting first, Thiruthani CC scored 206 with P Satheesh top-scoring with 83. Stag CC’s left-arm medium pacer PG Deepak Priyadarshan took five for 70, while right-arm medium pacer C Gideon took five for 32, including a hat-trick. But their stellar effort went in vain as Stag CC was bundled out for 106 with Thiruthani’s CS Prabhakaran taking three wickets for 24 runs.

Meanwhile, in a fourth division match, left-arm spinner T Parthiban scalped five for 24 to help his team Lucas TVS S & RC beat CP RC by six wickets.

BRIEF SCORES: I Division: Aththis CC 159 in 42 overs (N Gowri Shankar 42, A Sai Krishna 37, P Saravanan 4/39) lost to Standard CC 165/3 in 19.5 overs (I S Akash 82, R Vivek 42)

II DIVISION: Universal CC 129 in 30 overs (A Vignesh 32, M Ravi Teja 3/25, Dennis Michael Joseph 3/37) lost to Wheels India RC 130/4 in 23.2 overs (R Gowtham 46, S Subash 32*); Muggapair CC 227/5 in 30 overs (RI Sanjay Soorya 37, M Vishal 59, R Rajaguru 36, V Aakash 36, A C Kasi Vignesh 4/74) btClassic CC 127 in 21.5 overs (AC Kasi Vignesh 34, JB Ajith Kumar 25, K Pavan Kumar 30, V Aakash 3/38)

III DIVISION: Thiruthani CC 206 in 29.3 overs (P Satheesh 83, M Vinoth Kumar 48, R Arul Pandiyan 26, PG Deepak Priyadharshan 5/70, C Gideon 5/32) bt Stag CC 106 in 21.3 overs (M. Vignesh 40, C S Prabhakaran 3/24)

IV DIVISION: CP RC 85 in 21.5 overs (T Parthiban 5/24, G Praveen Kumar 3/11) lost to Lucas TVS S & RC 88/4 in 13.2 overs (TSR Venkateswara 35*, D Rajesh 3/34)