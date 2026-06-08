GFCA bests LMCA to U12 trophy

CHENNAI: GFCA beat LMCA in the final of the 20th Freyer International Logistics’ U-12 trophy here on Sunday. In the final, SJCA batted first with Sachin Sai top scoring for the team with 33 to take them to 127/9. However, GFCA was too powerful, as it got there with four wickets to spare.
Elsewhere, the Thiruvallur DCA League Championship was inaugurated on Sunday at the DRBCCC Hindu ‘A’ grounds.
BRIEF SCORES: SJCA 127/9 in 25 overs (Sachin Sai 33) lost to GFCA 128/6 in 24.4 overs (Lishan 3/18)
LEAGUE 2026-25: Fowzieh Khalili XI 174/9 in 40 overs (Yaazhini Evangelin 64, Jeni Plautila 3/30) lost to Sudha Shah XI 177/5 in 33.1 overs (Hashini 56, Jeni Plautila 35)