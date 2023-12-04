Germany vs Scotland in Euro 2024 opener after draw sabotaged by sexual noises

HAMBURG: Host Germany will face Scotland in the opening match of Euro 2024 in Munich following the draw on Saturday and defending Champions Italy will be in the same group as Spain.

The Germans, three-times winners, will kick off the one-month tournament in Munich on June 14, with the final on July 14 at Berlin’s Olympic stadium.

Germany will also play Hungary, who came through the qualifying campaign unbeaten, and Switzerland in Group A. “It’s no group of death but a very strong group and we are looking forward to it,” Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann said.

Italy faces a tough task to defend its title, drawn in Group B along with Spain, Croatia and Albania.

Italy defeated Spain on penalties in the semi-final on its way to winning Euro 2020, but lost 4-0 to the Spanish in the 2012 final. Croatia reached the semi-final at the last World Cup.

“Yes, it could have been better,” Italy manager Luciano Spalletti said.

Spain vs Croatia

Spain’s opening game is against Croatia, before they take on Italy.

“If it’s not the toughest group, it’s one of the toughest,” Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said.

“Italy is European champion, Croatia always reaches the latter stages and although they are not at their best, they are two historic teams. And don’t forget Albania, top of its group.” France and the Netherlands will meet again after coming through qualifying in the same group, drawn in Group D alongside Austria and the winners of playoff A.

In Group E, Belgium face Romania, Slovakia and the winners of playoff B, Israel, Bosnia, Ukraine or Iceland.

Uefa investigates pornographic noises during broadcast

Unexplained moaning noises disrupted the draw ceremony for the European Championship in men’s soccer on Saturday and competed for attention with the team names being read out on stage.

The interruption, which seemed to sound like sexual noises, was clearly heard for several minutes on the ceremony broadcast from a concert hall in Hamburg.

A British prankster claimed credit on social media for the stunt and posted footage of himself making cell phone calls to activate a ring tone in the venue which has excellent acoustics.

A later clip posted to the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, appeared to show the prankster inside the venue during a rehearsal for the hour-long Saturday evening event.

It was the latest security lapse at a high-profile event of UEFA, which declined to comment.

The BBC later apologized for any offense to viewers, though presenter Gary Lineker said that “as sabotage goes it was quite amusing.”

The internet prankster was previously banned from all sporting events in England and Wales for two years after an incident at a cricket match in 2021. He ran on to the field during a cricket test match between England and India and barged into England batter.