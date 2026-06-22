Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck out for the rest of the World Cup with ankle injury

Tests on Sunday back at the team camp in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, revealed Schlotterbeck, who had started both of Germany's opening games in the tournament, sustained an injury to the medial ligament in his ankle and will be out for several months, the German soccer federation said Monday.

“We will sorely miss Schlotti on the field as an outstanding defender, especially also his brilliant ability to build up play from the back,” Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “It could have been his World Cup. We all tried to lift his spirits yesterday. Luckily, he's a very positive person who's already looking ahead.”