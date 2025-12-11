Germany crowned champions for eighth time

CHENNAI: Defending champion Germany reclaimed their eighth FIH Junior World Cup title, beating a spirited Spain 3-2 in a shoot-out after the scores were leveled 1-1 at the end of regulation time in the final here on Wednesday.

Germany took the lead in the 26th minute through a brilliantly crafted field goal by Justus Warweg before Spain drew level through another field strike by Nicolas Mustaros in the 33rd minute.

Thereafter, both teams matched chances but couldn't really finish off things to take the match into shoot-out.

In the shoot-out, Pablo Roman and Juan Prado found the net for Spain, while for the Germans, Benedikt Geyer, Alec von Schwerin, and Ben Hasbach scored.

Earlier in the day, Belgium defeated Netherlands 4-3 in shoot-out to finish fifth in the tournament.

In the regulation 60 minutes, both sides were tied 3-3.

Hugo Labouchere (18th, 30th, 58th minutes) slammed a hat-trick for Belgium, while Netherlands' goals were scored by Thies Bakker (30th), Casper van der Veen (43rd), and Joppe Wolbert (44th) in the regulation time.

Last edition's runners-up, France beat New Zealand 4-1 to finish seventh.