Germany aims to snap 36-year winless run against Spain

BERLIN: Germany faces Spain in the highly anticipated Euro 2024 quarter-final clash on Friday, aiming to break a streak of tournament losses against their rivals dating back to 1988. The Germans are enjoying their strongest international campaign in eight years, buoyed by home support eager for a first title in a decade. Despite the excitement, their match against Spain is being viewed as a premature final between two of the tournament's top teams.

Spain, led by the dynamic duo of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, impressed in the group stage with their swift and inventive play, particularly on the wings. Supported by Fabian Ruiz orchestrating their possession-oriented strategy, they enter the match on the back of a convincing 4-1 victory over Georgia in the round of 16, marking their fourth consecutive win as they pursue a record fourth European title.

In contrast, Germany had to fight hard to secure their group's top spot, salvaging a draw against Switzerland before progressing with a 2-0 win over Denmark in the knockout stage. Their defensive setup against Spain's potent attack is expected to be pivotal in determining the outcome. Coach Julian Nagelsmann faces a tough decision at left back, weighing the attacking prowess of David Raum and Maximilian Mittelstaedt against the defensive stability of Benjamin Henrichs.

Reflecting on their historical record against Spain, which includes losses in the 2010 World Cup semi-final and the 2008 Euro final, as well as a recent 6-0 defeat in the Nations League, German captain Ilkay Gundogan emphasised their readiness for the challenge. He believes Spain respects Germany more than they publicly acknowledge.

Overall, the stage is set for a thrilling encounter as Germany seeks to overcome their nemesis and advance to the semi-finals, while Spain aims to continue their impressive run and add to their storied European championship history.