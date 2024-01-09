German iconic footballer Franz Beckenbauer's memorable moments

German football legend and one of the greatest players of all time, Franz Beckenbauer has passed away at the age of 78. Beckenbauer, nicknamed 'Der Kaiser', clinched the World Cup as a player for West Germany in 1974 and as a manager in 1990, and he is regarded as a Bayern Munich icon. He twice won the Ballon d'Or as a player. Here is a look at the remarkable career he had during his golden playing days.





Three straight European cups In the year 1974, 1975 and 1976, Beckenbauer won a hat-trick of European Cups with Bayern Munich. Along with this he won the Bundesliga four times (1969, 1972, 1973, 1974) as well.







Success as Bayern Munich coach The German footballer enjoyed success even after hanging his boots. He returned to Bayern Munich as the coach and guided the club to Bundesliga glory in 1994 and to the club’s sole UEFA Cup triumph in 1996. He achieved a remarkable feat as he became one of only eight people to have won the Bundesliga as both a player and coach.







Becoming World Cup winner as player and manager Beckenbauer added another glorious chapter in his golden football career as he guided Germany to World Cup gold against Argentina in 1990. The German defender is one of the only three people to win the World Cup as a player and a coach. Brazil’s Mario Zagallo (1958, 1962 and 1970) and France’s Didier Deschamps (1998 and 2018) have also achieved the same feat.







Two time Ballon d'Or winner Beckenbauer's remarkable career saw him lift the coveted prize Ballon d'Or twice in 1972 and 1976 becoming only the second German to win the award after legendary striker Gerd Muller.







Becoming first to reach remarkable feat With Beckenbauer in the side, Bayern Munich became the first team to be crowned champions of Germany three years in a row (1972-74).

























