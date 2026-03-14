George Russell of Mercedes wins Chinese GP sprint to continue his early-season dominance

Charles Leclerc was second with his Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton taking third.

Russell won the first race of the season in Australia last weekend, and he followed up taking the 19-lap sprint in China. The full Formula 1 race is Sunday qualifying is later Saturday where Mercedes is also the favorite.

Russell and Hamilton swapped the lead several times on the first few laps, the two taking turns like a yo-yo leading the early race. But Russell began to pull away after the early laps with Hamilton fading.

“Lewis did an amazing job in the in the early laps,” Russell said. “He caught me off guard 20 years of experience. So I've still got a bit to learn.”

“It was pretty fun in the end,” Russell added. “A lot of strategy in play and overtakes. It's not easy. I hope it was fun race to watch. Usually the sprint races are pretty boring.”