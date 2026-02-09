George Munsey 84, late blitz lift Scotland to 207/4 versus debutants Italy

The left-hander Munsey, who survived a reprieve on 41, dominated the bowling with a fluent 84 off 54 balls, striking 14 fours and two sixes, as he shared a tall 126-run opening stand with Michael Jones (37 off 30) to put Italy on the back foot.

Scotland, who had looked rusty in their 35-run defeat to West Indies in the opener, were far sharper this time, scoring freely from the outset.

After Munsey fell, McMullen maintained the charge with four sixes in an unbeaten 41 off 18 balls, while Leask gave the final flourish in a 22 not out from five balls, taking 22 off Thomas Draca in the final over.