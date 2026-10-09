‘Genuinely believe they can surprise people: Chahal backs United to bounce back

Chahal said following Manchester United has been a part of his life since childhood, with watching big games alongside friends adding to the experience of being a football fan.

“Manchester United has been a childhood love for me, so the Premier League is something I genuinely enjoy following whenever I get the time. One of my favourite things is getting my friends together, sitting with them and watching a big United game, there is always so much emotion and banter!” Chahal told JioStar.

Manchester United will face Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday, and Chahal hopes his boyhood club can build momentum following the international break. Recalling the Manchester Derby, Chahal said he believed United could capitalise on Manchester City being reduced to 10 men, only to be left disappointed by the eventual turn of events.

“I watched the Manchester Derby recently. When City went down to ten men, I really felt United would find a way to get the result, and there were moments when it looked like we could take the game. To then see Haaland score and the goal go through that whole VAR drama was painful as a United fan! But that’s football, sometimes you get the result you want and sometimes you don’t,” he said.