GCL: Ganges Grandmasters shock defending champions Alpine APL Pipers

BENGALURU: Ian Nepomniachtchi pounced on a positional error from world number one Magnus Carlsen to help Ganges Grandmasters upset defending champions Alpine APL Pipers to clinch their maiden Global Chess League (GCL) crown in Bengaluru on Sunday.
The Grandmasters won the two-leg final 7-5, having drawn the opening leg 3-3 with white pieces to etch their name of the trophy while FYERS American Gambits bagged the third place by beating CheQ Mumba Masters 7.5-4.5 in a two-leg play off.
The Pipers had managed to make it through to the final only after the Mumba Masters defeated the Gambits in the last league game but could not find a way past the Ganges Grandmasters, who had topped the league stage on better game points.
Unlike the group stages where a win with black fetched four points against three for white, a win in the knockout matches were worth just one point for black and white. This meant that winning more games than the opponent was the key.
With the first-leg ending 3-3, the Pipers would have fancied their chances with white pieces and it looked like they would have a chance to retain the crown with Carlsen looking good for a win on the icon board.
But the Norwegian made a positional error while going for the kill on move 28 and Nepomniachtchi did not give his opponent any chance to recover.
Stavroula Tsolakidou then defeated Koneru Humpy to put the result beyond doubt.
In the first match of the final, Ganges Grandmasters grabbed early advantage as Levon Aronian controlled the match against Anish Giri from the start and the Dutchman ran out of time after 49 moves and the Pipers’ dugout would have wondered if they were wrong in opting for black pieces after winning the toss. With all other boards ending in the draw, Volodar Murzin had to win for the Pipers to draw the match and the former world rapid chess champion delivered under pressure, forcing Luke Leon Mendonca to resign after 49 moves to tie the score at 3-3.
“I have to admit that I got insanely unlucky as I prepared for this game with black and I had not thought of the line and I was in trouble. But then I had just one idea left and I was hoping that he blunders and he did and I got lucky,” said Nepomniachtchi.
Gambits clinch third spot
The American Gambits bounced back from Saturday’s loss against the Mumba Masters to win both the matches convincingly and clinched the third spot.
Nihal Sarin, who had lost a winning game on Saturday, came back stronger and beat M Pranesh in both the games while Marc’andria Maurizzi also completed a grand double.
The Gambits, opting to play black first after winning the toss, won the match 2.5-3.5 with only D Harika scoring a full point for the Mumba Masters.
In the second match, the American Gambits never looked under trouble after their icon player Javokhir Sindarov managed a draw against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. Nihal and Maurizzi then wrapped up the match and avenge the loss against a team that denied them a spot in the final.
“I would have traded one of today’s win with a win yesterday. But it happens under pressure. But today, I was happy that I could recover well after yesterday’s loss to win both the matches,” Nihal said.