GCL: Ganges Grandmasters shock defending champions Alpine APL Pipers

The Grandmasters won the two-leg final 7-5, having drawn the opening leg 3-3 with white pieces to etch their name of the trophy while FYERS American Gambits bagged the third place by beating CheQ Mumba Masters 7.5-4.5 in a two-leg play off.

The Pipers had managed to make it through to the final only after the Mumba Masters defeated the Gambits in the last league game but could not find a way past the Ganges Grandmasters, who had topped the league stage on better game points.

Unlike the group stages where a win with black fetched four points against three for white, a win in the knockout matches were worth just one point for black and white. This meant that winning more games than the opponent was the key.

With the first-leg ending 3-3, the Pipers would have fancied their chances with white pieces and it looked like they would have a chance to retain the crown with Carlsen looking good for a win on the icon board.