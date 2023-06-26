Gauhati HC stays WFI elections

GUWAHATI: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, delayed several times, were stalled yet again with the Gauhati High Court on Sunday staying the July 11 polls on a petition filed by the Assam Wrestling Association (AWA).

The AWA, in its petition filed against the WFI, the IOA ad-hoc panel and the Sports Ministry, said that though it was entitled to be an affiliated member of the WFI, it was not granted recognition. The state unit claimed that the then WFI executive committee had made recommendation for its affiliation at the Federations’ General Council in Gonda on November 15, 2014, but that it was denied recognition.

The IOA ad-hoc panel had fixed June 25 as the last date for receiving the names for the electoral college while the elections were fixed for July 11. The petitioner contended that unless the body is affiliated to the WFI, and it can nominate its representative to the electoral college, the election process should be stalled.

The court directed the respondents – the WFI ad-hoc body and the Sports Ministry – that till the next date is fixed for hearing, they should not proceed with the elections of the executive committee of the WFI. The court has fixed July 17 as the next date for hearing.

