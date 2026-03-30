Gary Woodland wins the Houston Open for first PGA Tour title since brain surgery

But he was hurting badly with PTSD, once rushing to a portable bathroom to break down in tears when he was overcome with emotion. He chose two weeks ago to share his struggles in a Golf Channel interview.

“I appreciate that love and support. But inside, I feel like I'm dying, and I feel like I'm living a lie,” he said in the interview. “I want to live my dreams and be successful out here. But I want to help people, too. I realize now I've got to help myself first.”

He said this week going public made him feel “1,000 pounds lighter.” He still has moments, such as fans getting too close to him on the ninth tee Friday that made him hypervigilant. He said he was in tears in scoring after the second round before he reset and got on with his routine.

“Coming out, talking and asking for help, I didn't do that last year. I didn't do that early this year,” Woodland said. “I'm in a fight. With the love and support I have around me, I have hope.”

His physical strength sure didn't leave him. Woodland reached 196 mph ball speed on one tee shot Sunday, and more striking was the smooth control he showed over every shot.

He finished at 21-under 259 for his first victory since the U.S. Open, and the fifth of his career. This one came with a big bonus it makes him eligible for the Masters in two weeks.

Hojgaard fell back with a double bogey on the par-3 seventh hole when it took two shots to get out of a bunker. He closed with a 71 and a consolation prize. He secured his position inside the top 50 in the world — going from No. 47 to No. 36 to earn his invitation to the Masters.