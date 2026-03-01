Garden to open gate for semis

India’s batting revival against Zimbabwe was just perfect and long-awaited. In a rejigged line-up, with Sanju Samson returning to the top, all the top six contributed in unison. Making a comeback, Sanju scored only 24, but he deserves credit for lifting the tempo early and giving India a flying start. That aggressive approach settled the nerves of Abhishek Sharma, whose previous best in an uncharacteristically lean tournament had been 15 following a hat-trick of ducks. The star opener responded in style with a half-century, while Tilak Varma flourished in his new No.6 role batting with renewed intent in his 16-ball 44 not out.

India ticked all the boxes with the bat, posting 256/4 -- the highest total of this T20 World Cup -- but that does not mean they arrive at Eden Gardens without concerns. While left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was India’s pick with a triple strike against Zimbabwe and Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have been clinical, it is spin ace Varun Chakravarthy who has looked a shadow of his past. The mystery spinner has failed to get his length right and appears guilty of experimenting too much.