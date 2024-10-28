Ganesh’s ton puts TN in control

CHENNAI: Riding on an unbeaten 142 from opener S Ganesh, Tamil Nadu gave a strong reply to Karnataka on the second day of the third round of the P Ramachandra Rao Trophy in Bengaluru on Monday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 317 for six, Karnataka was bowled out for 363. In response, TN reached 310 for three with skipper RS Mokit Hariharan scoring 69 (115b, 7x4, 1x6). Mokit and his partner Ganesh by putting on 142 runs in 35.5 overs. Ganesh remained not out on 142 (198b, 17x4, 1x6). Keeping him company was Tushar Raheja batting on 49.

Brief scores: Karnataka 363 in 100.1 overs (LR Chethan 48, BN Yashwant 52, Shubhang Hegde 102, Rajvir Wadhwa 62, G Kishoor 3/39, B Aaditya 3/84) vs Tamil Nadu 310/3 in 70 overs (RS Mokit Hariharan 69, S Ganesh 142 batting, Shubhang Mishra 31, Tushar Raheja 49 batting)