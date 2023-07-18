Ganesh Moorthy stars in Samsung India win

CHENNAI: Samsung India held its nerve to earn a three-wicket win over Apollo Tyres Ltd in the semi-finals of the 18th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy. In the other semi-final, Wheels India defeated Lucas TVS by 77 runs.

Samsung India’s G Ganesh Moorthy struck a crucial 52 to guide his team to a tense win over Apollo Tyres. Earlier, Samsung’s A Dinesh Kumar (3/22) and S Dinesh Kumar (3/29) did the damage with the ball by restricting Apollo to 104.

SF: Apollo Tyres Ltd 104 in 25.4 overs (C Kubendran 41, A Dinesh Kumar 3/22, S Dinesh Kumar 3/29) lost to Samsung India 105/7 in 25.3 overs (G Ganesh Moorthy 52, Surya Anand 3/28); Wheels India Ltd 170 in 28.1 overs (K Padmanaban 52, M Udayakumar 25, S Karthick 3/63, M Ramesh 3/48) bt Lucas TVS 93 in 20.4 overs (S Karthick 46, D Alexander David Raj 4/21, M Ravi Teja 3/27)