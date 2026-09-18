Gambhir says Hardik and Reddy can be in same eleven once star all-rounder starts bowling 10 overs

Pandya, who has not played any cricket since May due to a quadriceps injury, was not picked for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies as he is not in a position to bowl 10 overs.

The role of a fast bowling all-rounder, a rare commodity in Indian cricket, has gained more significance ahead of the World Cup in South Africa next year.

Gambhir was happy with how Nitish bowled in his comeback T20 against Afghanistan, taking three wickets in the final game here on Thursday. He has also been withdrawn from the Asian Games T20 squad so that he can focus on ODIs.

"No, first of all, from Nitish's point of view, it's actually a great thing that he's been withdrawn from T20 format, and he'll get game time against the West Indies as well. We know how important seam bowling all-rounders will be, probably in a year's time when we go to South Africa," said Gambhir in the post series media interaction.