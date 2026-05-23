Gambhir likely to have last word on Suryakumar's future as captain: BCCI source

"Even the rookiest of pacers are just bowling straight hard lengths and he has no answer. Selectors don't see him playing the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. It is as simple as that," a senior BCCI source told PTI.

The numbers do make for a grim reading.

Suryakumar managed only 210 runs from 12 innings at a strike-rate of 148 but, more alarmingly, averaged below 18 -- statistics that have sharply contrasted with the aura surrounding one of modern T20 cricket's most inventive batters.

"If someone can't earn his place as a batter, how can he be a leader? Hence it is difficult to retain him but Ajit (Agarkar) and Gautam need to be on same page," the source said.

And therein lies the intrigue.

Gambhir is not known to operate as a ceremonial head coach.

Those familiar with his working style insist that in any set-up he oversees, the final word often rests with him. More importantly, his relationship with Suryakumar has remained exceptionally warm.

This means that if Gambhir chooses to back Suryakumar and veto the move to sack him, the selection committee may be forced to postpone the inevitable.