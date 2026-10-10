Gambhir backs Dube's promotion, says only openers' spots are "permanent" in T20s

Not shrugging off defeat

Gambhir refused to attribute India's defeat solely to the difficult bowling conditions, saying the team needed to find ways to defend big totals on flat pitches with dew.

"You don't shrug off any defeat. If you want to keep improving, you don't want to sweep anything under the carpet. We are a world champion team, so we want to keep improving.

"Obviously, these are tough conditions to bowl in. We know that bowling on flat wickets with dew is difficult, but we need to figure out a way to stop the opposition, especially when they have lost two wickets in the first over and then three in the first six overs," he said.

"Obviously, it was tough, but credit to the West Indies for the way Shai Hope (102 not out) and Sherfane Rutherford (84) batted. We know they are world class batters, especially in this format. It was tough for us, but we are going to keep improving."

While India's spinners struggled to make an impact, Chase's clever variations in line proved effective.

However, one of India's major positives was the fiery opening spell from tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav, who consistently clocked speeds above 140 kmph and rattled the West Indies top order.

Mayank dismissed Kamil Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer off successive deliveries in the opening over before cleaning up Rovman Powell with a delivery clocked at 149 kmph.

Gambhir, however, refused to read too much into the early breakthroughs.

"I have played enough cricket to know that games are not decided in the first over. Obviously, the West Indies are a strong T20 side. We respect them, and we know how dangerous they are.

"Games are not won or lost in the first over. A game of cricket is won or lost by the way you play consistently over the course of 40 overs."

Gambhir further backed Mayank to stick to his natural strength of bowling with good pace.

"A fast bowler should bowl like a fast bowler. He is not a slower bowler.

"If you can bowl at 150 kmph, bowl at 150. If you can bowl at 120, bowl at 120. When you are playing as a fast bowler, it is your duty to bowl fast, like a fast bowler," he said.

"That is what he did today, and that is why he was successful."

Asked whether India wanted better pitches after the high-scoring contest, following his earlier observation that the Guwahati surface was also a featherbed, Gambhir said: "Don't you want a good competition between the bat and the ball? Of course, we want what you want.

"If you want to see sixes and fours, we want to see that as well. If you want an even contest between bat and ball, we want that too.

"The bowlers are our bowlers. They are not foreign bowlers. Their careers are at stake as well. They have worked hard, just like everyone else in the dressing room. If there is an even contest between bat and ball, it will be good. We will get to see better cricket.”