Gaikwad will become a better leader by going through these hardships: Du Plessis

"They have to get stronger. They have to get a thick skin. You have to understand that this could potentially make him a better leader. He has a good head on his shoulders. He has a great support staff around him. He has a great leader in MS Dhoni, who will soon come back into the fold. So, all the things are there to help him. This will make him stronger as a captain. He will become a better player and leader by going through these hardships," he added.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will next take on Delhi Capitals on April 11 in Chennai.