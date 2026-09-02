Gael Monfils wins on his 40th birthday at the US Open to extend his Grand Slam career

The match was still a ways from ending. But after leaping in the air to smash a forehand winner — a daredevil shot that few outside one of tennis' ultimate showmen might even attempt — there was no reason to wait.

Monfils turned back the clock and pushed back the end of his Grand Slam career, beating Adolfo Daniel Vallejo 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 on Tuesday night at the U.S. Open.

Monfils became the oldest man to win a U.S. Open match since Jimmy Connors — another guy who loved to put on a show in New York — defeated Jaime Oncins on Sept. 2, 1992, when he turned 40.

“That was definitely very special. To play the day of my 40th birthday is special. You guys made it, like, incredible,” Monfils said to the fans at Louis Armstrong Stadium, who then sang happy birthday to him.