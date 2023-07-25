G Ramanathan Golf Trophy from today

CHENNAI: The 12th Edition of MGC‐G Ramanathan Trophy-Tamil Nadu Caddy Professionals Trophy is slated to be held on July 25 and 26 at the MGC Golf Annexe. The Trophy was instituted 12 years ago to provide a platform for professional caddies in Tamil Nadu to put their talent to test in the game of golf.

The event is named after G Ramanathan, who was a Captain at MGC Golf and a renowned patron of the game of golf in Chennai from the 1980s and 1990s. Madras Gymkhana Club, along with golfers at MGC Golf, have generously contributed to make this event a success over the last twelve years.

This event is a unique tournament in southern India and is an opportunity for talented professional caddies to show their mettle in a competitive field. The format for the tournament is 36‐hole strokeplay to be held over two days.