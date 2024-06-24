Fullkrug’s late goal helps Germany draw against Switzerland

FRANKFURT: They all jumped for the ball in a frantic late push for the goal that would save Germany from its first loss at the European Championship, against an impressive Switzerland team.

Defender Nico Schlotterbeck leaped up, next to the even more imposing center-back Antonio Rudiger, who reached highest of all. In front of them both was substitute Niclas Fullkrug.

The German trio was circled by three Swiss opponents trying to protect a 1-0 lead two minutes into stoppage time. Six pairs of feet off the ground in unison, straining to be the one to head the ball.

It was Fullkrug who won the contest, guiding the ball crossed from another substitute David Raum back across Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer into the top corner of the net. The match ended 1-1.

“We risked a lot in this phase because we could have conceded a second goal,” Germany coach Julian Nagelesmann said about throwing his defenders into attack. "Who doesn't dare to risk, doesn't get to draw.”

Germany had already advanced to the round of 16 before kickoff Sunday, but a draw felt like a win in the circumstances and kept the momentum of impressive wins against Scotland and Hungary.

“When you see how the Germans celebrated their goal that says everything," said Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka, named player of the match.

Switzerland impressed while protecting a 28th-minute goal from Dan Ndoye's clever volleyed shot, and chasing a bigger lead. A second goal was denied by a marginal offside ruling against Ruben Vargas and a fine save by Manuel Neuer from Xhaka's shot.

The point for each team ensured Germany finished top and Switzerland second in Group A. Hungary took third place in the standings with an even later stoppage-time goal to beat Scotland 1-0 in Stuttgart.

Varga stable after going off on stretcher

Hungary striker Barnabas Varga is "stable" in hospital after being carried off on a stretcher following a mid-air clash with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn in Sunday night's Euro 2024 match.

Varga sustained a fractured cheek bone and will have an operation, Hungary manager Marco Rossi told BBC Sport.

"Varga is okay," said Rossi. "Unfortunately he will be operated on because he suffered a fracture. We will see [what happens]. If we progress in the tournament for sure he will not be with us."

Speaking in his post-match news conference, Rossi added that Varga was "healthy" and "not under any kind of risks".

The match was held up for nearly seven minutes as the striker received lengthy treatment on the pitch.

Sheets were held around Varga, 29, as he received treatment on the pitch, and he was immediately taken to hospital after the incident.

Hungary's players quickly signalled that he was in trouble and helped bring on the stretcher as others gathered round their team-mate.

Rossi said the players were "worried" about Varga's condition.

He added: "What I heard from the players is that he looked like he was not conscious so everybody was really worried about his condition and also worried about the fact the doctors arrived a bit late, but probably they didn't realise it was a dangerous situation."