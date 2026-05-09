Frustrated Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta moves Sports Ministry over unpaid Odisha Open dues

Despite writing several letters to the All India Chess Federation, the Chess Olympiad medallist is yet to receive the payment, forcing him to seek intervention from the Sports Ministry. Sources said the Odisha association is embroiled in infighting, with its bank account frozen, leaving the organisers unable to clear the dues.

"I kindly request the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to look into this matter and help ensure that players receive their rightful prize money with transparency and accountability," wrote the 36-year-old Gupta, the first player to win the Commonwealth Chess Championship five times, on 'X'.

"This is not just about one unpaid prize. It is about protecting the dignity and trust of every chess player in India."