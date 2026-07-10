From UAE to TNPL: Ashwanth Valthapa's remarkable reinvention

Today, he is set to begin a new chapter at the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) with Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG), armed with a Rs 14.45 lakh pay cheque.

Until 15, Valthapa captained Trichy's U-14 side and was on the fringes of Tamil Nadu's age-group setup. A move to Dubai took him into the UAE U-19 side before he eventually debuted for the senior team as a wicketkeeper-batter.

However, it wasn’t as smooth as he would have hoped for, having had to grind it out before making it for the three-match ODI series against Nepal.

“He always had the X-factor; he was initially picked as a wicketkeeper-batter for the national team,” UAE’s then-captain, CP Rizwan told DT Next.

As chances became scarce, Valthapa reinvented himself as a mystery spinner, something he had experimented with by mimicking different bowling actions, including Washington Sundar’s during UAE training sessions.

“He had a lot of variations and was mimicking all our main bowlers. He was so close to making it to the T20 World Cup in Australia squad (he was in the top 20) but just missed by a whisker,” Rizwan added.