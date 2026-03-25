From truck driver’s sacrifice to Rs 5.2 crore glory: Mangesh Yadav’s inspiring rise to RCB

Reflecting on their financial woes, Mangesh’s father said, “I had to struggle a lot for money. Sometimes I couldn’t sleep at night, thinking about how I would raise money for him. The life of a truck driver is no life at all. You don’t have time to eat or bathe. When the truck is full, you worry about offloading, and when it’s empty, you have to worry about filling it up.”

A 23-year-old from Borgaon in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, raised in humble conditions, developed his cricket skills early on. His uncle recognised his talent at tennis tournaments and motivated him to go to Delhi to train with coach Phool Chand Sharma.

The 23-year-old said, “If I am playing cricket today it is because of Phool Chand sir.”

“When I went to Delhi, my father had given me Rs 24,000 with great difficulty. I don’t even know how that money got over in the first month.”

His father often had to contact people close to him to arrange the funds required for Mangesh’s training.

Phool Chand Sharma said, “Mangesh was staying with someone in Delhi. I saw that he was a good bowler, but he didn’t even have enough to eat. I told him to come and stay at the hostel. That’s where his journey really began. I don’t care if someone has money or not. If the player is good, he can come, eat, stay, and practice.”

Mangesh also recalled a brief phase where he lost focus. “I had started becoming lazy. One day sir called me and told me to pack my bag and go home. After some time, I apologised and told him it wouldn’t happen again. Then I realised what I was missing and what I had. I looked at my family and thought, Dad is working so hard. Everyone is so dedicated for me.”

Eager to seize the opportunity, the young fast bowler dedicated himself fully to training. He competed in the DDCA league, local tournaments, and even attended the UP U-19 camp, yet the next step still remained out of reach.