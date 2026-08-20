From tennis-ball cricket to TNPL, Viju Arul is making his mark

However, in the franchise’s next clash, Viju really unleashed it all, picking up 3/29 and capsizing Salem Spartans’ chances of chasing down 240, keeping the Dragons’ hopes of playoff still alive. Viju reveals that 2026 TNPL has been a special journey for him, with clear plans and strong backing from the management, including mentor Ravichandran Ashwin.

“I have been playing TNPL since 2023, but this year is so special for me; I have been very confident. My plans have been quite clear; Ash [Ashwin] anna, the coaches have been helping me very well,” he adds.

The 32-year-old continued that same momentum against Trichy Grand Cholas, accounting for both K Rajkumar and R Rajkumar, in the span of four deliveries. During the last few weeks with the team, Viju also found an able friend in Varun Chakaravarthy, who knows a thing or two about smooth transitioning into leather ball cricket.

“Even Varun [Chakaravarthy] anna have been helping me a lot, spending time with me. It doesn’t matter where I’m; he sends me a message to check up on me. It is all very positive for me. I have been working the whole year, not just a few months for TNPL alone, so it is an amazing experience for me.”

Little did a young Viju imagine himself playing at Chepauk when he picked up a tennis ball for the first time in his life. Several years into his choice of becoming a cricketer, the fruitful days are arriving, with seven wickets in three games – a result of all his hard work. While the Dragons are all but out of the TNPL 2026 playoffs, Viju has certainly left a mark on the competition.