Sumit Nagal: The teacher's son who took Indian tennis to the world

Born in Jhajjar, Haryana, and raised in Delhi as the son of a school teacher, Sumit Nagal's journey to the international tennis circuit was anything but conventional. Picking up a racquet at the age of eight, he steadily worked his way up to become one of India's leading men's singles players. In 2024, Nagal achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 68 and became the first Indian man to win an ATP Masters 1000 main-draw match on clay at Monte-Carlo. His ambition, however, extends beyond personal milestones.

Dhakshineswar Suresh: The player who didn’t let injury end his dream

There was a time when Dhakshineswar Suresh's tennis career was in serious doubt. A major back injury threatened to derail his ambitions, with doctors questioning whether he would play again. But the Madurai-born player chose to rebuild rather than walk away. He found his way back through college tennis in the United States, helping Wake Forest win the 2025 NCAA team championship.