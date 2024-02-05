From Suriyawan to scoop shot, Jaiswal’s riveting tale

CHENNAI: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s journey began amid life’s hardships, selling pani puri near Azad Maidan in Mumbai and working in a dairy shop. Despite these challenges, his unwavering passion for cricket propelled him to become the third youngest Indian to score a double century for the national team at the age of 22.

In the second test against England, the southpaw displayed remarkable composure, reaching his century with a fearless lofted shot over long-on. This approach proved instrumental in turning the tide for India after a shocking loss in the first test, with Jaiswal contributing a brilliant 209 to give India the upper hand against the visitors.

Jaiswal’s cricketing journey took a pivotal turn when coach Jwala Singh identified his talent, at a time when he used to sleep with the groundsmen and didn’t have a proper roof over his head. Jwala provided him with accommodation and covered his expenses. His stellar performance in the Harris Shield Tournament, where he smashed an astonishing 319 runs, brought him recognition in the Mumbai cricket fraternity. This paved the way for him to represent the U-19 Indian team, marking the beginning of his rise in the cricketing world.

The young cricketer’s breakthrough came when he was picked by the Rajasthan Royals for 2.4 crore in the 2020 IPL season. Far from being a one-time wonder, Jaiswal continued to shine in successive seasons, accumulating runs and making a name for himself.

Jwala Singh, Jaiswal’s coach, reminisces about a crucial turning point in the player’s journey. “When he returned from the IPL (2021) in Dubai, he was very nervous and expressed concerns over the phone, saying, ‘Sir, my cricket is over. I don’t think I will play any higher.’ Realising that his playing style needed a shift, especially with the evolving nature of the game, Singh took him to his native place in Gorakhpur during the COVID period. There, he encouraged Jaiswal to hit powerful shots on a large ground against spinners.”

The 2023 IPL season marked a significant turnaround for Jaiswal, where he scored an impressive 625 runs and earned the Emerging Player of the Season Award. That same year, he received his maiden test cap during the West Indies tour and made a sensational debut with a score of 171, becoming the 17th Indian to achieve a century on debut.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a substantial impact on his international career so far. With each match, his prowess continues to grow, and there’s no doubt that he possesses the potential to become the next big thing in Indian cricket.