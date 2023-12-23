From Starc to Stokes: Most expensive players in IPL history

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 mini-auction saw the record for most expensive player broke twice on the same day.

Australia's star pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins became the first and second most expensive players in the history of the competition.

Here are the Top 5 most expensive players in the history of IPL.

Mitchell Starc (Australia) Australia's experienced left-arm pacer became the most expensive player in the history of IPL with a price of Rs 24.75 crore. The pacer started an insane bidding war that lasted for minutes, with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) locking horns first. Other franchises joined and eventually, GT backed out at Rs 24.75 crore and KKR got Starc for a record-breaking prize.

Pat Cummins (Australia) Australia's WTC and World Cup-winning skipper Pat Cummins before Starc's auction held the record of the most expensive buy in the history of IPL with a price of Rs 20.50 crore. Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired his services and will look to lift the trophy under his leadership.

Sam Curran (England) Last year Punjab Kings pushed to acquire the services of the English all-rounder. His worth rose sharply after England's success in the T20 World Cup. PBKS acquired Curran for a price of Rs 18.50 crore.

Cameron Green (Australia) The young Australia all-rounder has been establishing himself as a top player since last year. He was acquired by five-time champions Mumbai Indians for a price of Rs 17.50 crore.