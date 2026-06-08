From Sri Ganganagar to Mullanpur: Manav Suthar forged in fire

But what is not known of the debutant is that the left-arm spinner, likened to Ravindra Jadeja, started his cricketing journey as a batter, having enrolled himself in the cricket academy under the supervision of Dheeraj Sharma.



“I was quite fascinated by batting, and I used to bowl a bit. But batting was my favourite thing to do, and I started as a batter in the academy. Later, my coach (Dheeraj Sharma) saw my action and told me, 'You must become a bowler'. During my under-14 days, I used to bat, though my entire focus shifted towards bowling,” Suthar in an earlier conversation with this journalist.



Now a full-fledged left-arm spinner, the 23-year-old had shown great consistency with the ball on a day when the other Indian bowlers failed to have a similar impact. It was made possible due to Suthar’s long hours under the baking sun (50 degrees Celsius) in his hometown, Sri Ganganagar.



“As a bowler, everything should be right — body should be aligned, and the drive too should be correct, and bowling diagonally helped me. I used to bowl like 15-20 overs in the morning, and 20-25 overs in the evening when I was young. Because I enjoy bowling, I don't get bogged down by the heat,” he added.